Brie Larson Stuns in ‘Rabbit’ Chanel Dress, Backwards Necklace

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) has been traveling across the world this month promoting her new blockbuster Fast X with the Fast & Furious “family” of actors including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Jason Momoa and Ludacris, among others. Below, Larson wears a plunging vintage Versace dress in Rome.

The Oscar-winner made a pit stop on the French Riviera, where she’s serving as a juror at the famous Cannes Film Festival.

Larson said of the experience: “It has been an honor being a member of the jury this year. Watching these films and learning more about the human experience with my fellow jurors has been life changing.”

The California native continued to turn heads while in Cannes. When Larson shared the photos above — of her modeling a white and black sequin Chanel dress with a diamond necklace dangling on her back, her fans went wild with praise.

Several replied: “Stunning!” When one fan noted the design on the bodice of the dress and asked: “Are those rabbits on the front or am I just seeing things?” others chimed in and wrote: “I came here to ask the same thing.”

Larson, who wore a variety of ensembles from the French label’s resort wear and couture, said the iconic fashion design brand is “the epitome of classic, chic, and strong, but also easy at the same time.”

Get ready to see more of Larson: She is also promoting her new series Lessons in Chemistry, which is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same title.