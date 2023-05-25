Blackpink Star Jennie Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress at ‘The Idol’ Premiere

As a singer, Jennie Kim is best known for being a member of the popular Korean girl group Blackpink. She recently made her acting debut in the controversial HBO series The Idol (under the name Jennie Ruby Jane) with Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Jennie plays the character Dyanne.

The Idol is about a fallen pop idol (Depp) who, after having a nervous breakdown, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest, “nastiest” pop star in America under the control of a cult leader (Tesfaye). The first two episodes — which are loaded with graphic sexual content — premiered at 76th Cannes Film Festival.

As seen above, at Cannes, Jennie turned heads on the French Riviera in a stunning black mini dress and towering stilettos.

When not acting or singing, Jennie is often modeling as seen above and below for Calvin Klein underwear.

Get ready to see — and hear — more from Jennie: she’s providing the singing voice of the titular character of the upcoming animated TV movie Molly with her Blackpink co-members Rose, Lisa and Jisoo.

The Idol will be released on HBO on Sunday, June 4, 2023.