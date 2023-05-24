Jeff Probst Reveals ‘Survivor’ Finale Clue, “Huge Stakes” For Carolyn

On the Season 44 finale of Survivor, ‘Absolute Banger Season,’ the remaining five castaways (Carolyn Wiger, Lauren Harpe, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, and Carson Garrett) must climb their way to victory in the immunity challenge to earn a feast at the sanctuary and a spot in the final four.

Above: Survivor finale ‘Absolute Banger Season’, (L-R): Carolyn Wiger, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, and Lauren Harpe (CBS screengrab)

Also, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the ‘After Show’ hosted by Jeff Probst.

Right before the two-hour finale (which airs Wednesday, May 24 at 8 pm ET on CBS), Probst revealed a clue about the finale on his podcast ‘On Fire with Jeff Probst.’

He says during the episode, “When they last left Tribal, they brought all their stuff and were heading to a new beach. There is a hidden immunity idol on that beach. And if one of them finds it, it guarantees that person a spot at the final four, which means they at least get the chance to make fire.”

He adds, “Those are huge stakes that could flip this game upside down and give one player that momentum heading into the final three.”

Above: Survivor finale (L-R): Carolyn Wiger, Lauren Harpe, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, and Carson Garrett. Photo: CBS screengrab

Many Survivor fans are voicing their hope for Carolyn to win. As one replied: “I’m so invested in Carolyn I may cry if she doesn’t make the final.” Another chimed in: “Please be Carolyn. My favorite player of all seasons.”