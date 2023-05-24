Billy Zane Freaks People Out As Marlon Brando in Movie With Daughter

Hollywood star Billy Zane is known for his roles in films including Dead Calm with Nicole Kidman and Sam Neill, Titanic with Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio, The Phantom (as the titular superhero character), and in the Back to the Future film franchise with Michael J. Fox and Lea Thompson, among others.

When not on a movie set, Zane spends time with his family including his daughter, Ava, 12, who is making her debut on the big screen with her father in the upcoming biopic Waltzing with Brando.

Zane plays the legendary screen star. As seen above and below, the Zane family is in Tahiti filming.

Zane is also father to Ava’s younger sister, Gia. Their mother is Zane’s fiancee, model Candice Neil.

Zane’s fans are going wild over the photo and his uncanny resemblance to Brando. As one fan wrote: “Zane looks exactly like Brando in this!”

When Zane shared the photos above (in 2020!), he explained that he’s wearing a face cast based on the face cast from The Godfather to capture Brando’s “iconic nose bridge and jowl.”