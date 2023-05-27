Ashlee Simpson Ross Stuns in Sheer Plunging Dress, Husband Goes Shirtless

Singer and reality TV star Ashlee Simpson Ross (sister of Jessica Simpson) made her debut appearance at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. As seen below, she wore a stunning strapless black gown with a sheer plunging neckline.

Be sure to swipe to see Simpson with her husband, actor and musician Evan Ross (son of Motown legend Diana Ross), who wore a white suit without a shirt.

Simpson’s fans and famous family members are going wild over her glamorous look. Jessica Simpson replied: “Insanely perfect” and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) dropped two heart-eye emojis.

Another fan chimed in: “Hair and makeup on point!”

As seen below, Simpson also turned heads in France even when not on the red carpet (in Yves Saint Laurent).

Get ready to see more of Ross: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie A Snowy Day in Oakland (formerly titled HeadShop) with Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…, Empire).