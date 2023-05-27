Andie MacDowell ‘Conquers’ Cannes in Hot Pink Dress, Glamorous Gray Hair

Former fashion model turned Hollywood star Andie MacDowell is known for her roles in movies including Four Weddings and a Funeral with Hugh Grant, Groundhog Day with Bill Murray, Michael with John Travolta, Sex, Lies, and Videotape with James Spader, and St. Elmo’s Fire with the whole Brat Pack, among others.

A few years ago, MacDowell, now 65, let her famously thick and dark curls go grey. She is flaunting her grey locks at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival and with a variety of fashion-forward ensembles as seen above and below.

When the Italian newspaper Corriere Moda shared the photos above it reported that MacDowell “marched” the red carpet and “conquered everyone with her timeless elegance.”

As seen below, MacDowell rocked a sleeveless hot pink dress with fringe at the hem for the L’Oreal Paris Light On Women Award 2023.

Below: Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, and MacDowell posed for a group photo at the L’Oreal event in Cannes.

Get read to see more of MacDowell: her new Hallmark Channel series The Way Home has been renewed for a second season.