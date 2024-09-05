Tom Hanks’ Son Flexes With Guns, Hangs With Amber Rose

Hollywood movie star Tom Hanks (Saving Private Ryan, Big, Philadelphia, Sleepless in Seattle, Cast Away) is the father of four adult children including singer/actor Chet Hanks.

The 34-year-old Hanks is known for his “tough guy” roles in TV series including Empire (rapper Blake), and Shameless (Charlie, father of Lip’s ex-girlfriend Sierra’s child).

Hanks currently stars in Season 8 of the MTV reality series The Surreal Life with Grammy winner Macy Gray, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak (“Don’t Be Tardy…”), daughter of MLB star Jose Canesco, Josie Canseco, and figure skating professional Johnny Weir, among others.

Before MTV airs the final episode of Season 8 of The Surreal Life on Tuesday, September 10, Hanks shared the photos below of him with a gun in each hand, sitting next to Josh Stroh, his co-host on The Chet Hanks Show. Hanks wrote: “Happy birthday to the only dude I know who would show up to my house at 3AM with a shovel.”

As seen below, Tom Hanks supported his son’s business endeavor by joining him on the show when it launched in April 2023.

As seen in the photos above, Chet Hanks celebrated his birthday in August with model and media personality Amber Rose at the posh restaurant Novikov in Beverly Hills.

Fun fact: In 2011, Hanks recorded the song “White and Purple” which was a remix of rapper Wiz Khalifa‘s 2010 single “Black and Yellow.” Khalifa was married to Amber Rose from 2013 to 2016 and is the father of Amber Rose’s first child.

Get ready to see more of Chet Hanks: he stars in the upcoming Netflix comedy series Running Point with Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Knives Out) who plays the protagonist, Isla Gordon, who, “overlooked her whole life, is appointed President of the LA Waves basketball team, a family business.” Running Point is scheduled for an early 2025 premiere.