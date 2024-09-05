Jessica Simpson Stuns in Satin Slip Dress for 1st Day of School, Fans Worry

Singer/actress/reality TV star and fashionista businesswoman Jessica Simpson turned heads for her kids’ first day back at school this week. And she also had some fans shaking their heads.

As seen in the playful group photos below, Simpson chose a bright apple green satin cami dress with white lace for the big day and topped off the look with a pair of animal-print platform booties.

The mother of three wrote: “Maxwell, Ace and Birdie y’all make your Mom beam with smiles and grace ! Keep on showin’ up for yourselves with each step of the way through this new school year! I’m so very proud of y’all for individually shining your light so that in return others feel the glow.”

While some of Simpson’s fans and famous friends are supportive of the photos (The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga replied, ‘Mamma’ with a red heart emoji), most of the comments urge Simpson to blur out the name of the school on their children’s uniforms.

As one replied: “Why would you publicly post your kids’ school name?! I’m not famous but no way I’d share where my kid goes to school publicly. This is wild.”

“What responsible adult in the industry wouldn’t think to blur your child’s school!?” asked another, while in “Mamma” Simpson’s defense one commenter got real about trying to hold back info in 2024: “For the love of god every one knows what Sierra Canyon is.”

(Sierra Canyon is a celeb kid magnet school, where Simpson’s kids will take classes with the children of other entrepreneurs, actors, NBA stars, and hip-hop royalty.)

As seen above, celebrating her Icon Award from Footwear News, Simpson knows how to wear a green dress. She said of the award: “To me an icon is someone who transcends time and space and has a legacy that will go far beyond something tangible. I am honored that my spirit has connected with people who need it in ways that are obvious and ways that are more subliminal.”