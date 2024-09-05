Katy Perry Stuns in Lopsided Sheer Bikini Top, Micro Mini Skirt

Former American Idol judge and mega pop star Katy Perry is promoting her forthcoming album (her sixth studio album) 143 with photos of her modeling provocative ensembles.

To spread the word about a nationwide listening event — held at records shops across 36 states — Perry dropped the image below, of her rocking a sheer lopsided bikini top held together by a chrome wire.

One fan replied: “That metal [in the top] would give me bruising!”

She captioned it: “Happy 143 Month 🧡” and suggested that her fans pre-order the exclusive 1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ indie clear blue vinyl and “join to a listening party in your city on Wednesday, Sept 18th!!” The album drops on September 20.

The designer of that bra top, Patrycja Pagas, provided a close-up of the fashion-forward look.

It’s not the first time that adjustable top was worn, as seen below on the friend of FKA twigs at the Vogue World after party in France this summer.

When not promoting her music, Perry is promoting Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume Devotion, as seen below.

When fellow pop star Nelly Furtado (“I’m Like a Bird”) saw the ad on her feed, she replied: “Album release day twins 💞but I am only releasing 2 vinyl covers ☺️I am gonna pre-order your album right now , queen ! 👑”

Note: The title of Furtado’s new album is also a number, 7, to signify her seven-year hiatus and also that it’s her seventh album.