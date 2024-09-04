Matthew Modine’s Daughter Stuns In Sheer Lace Corset Dress

Hollywood movie star Matthew Modine is known for his roles in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, Birdy, Married to the Mob, Robert Altman’s Short Cuts, Pacific Heights, and (more recently) Oppenheimer, among others.

When not on a movie set, Modine spends time with his wife of 44 years, Caridad Rivera, and their two children including daughter, singer/actress Ruby Modine, who recently turned heads in a sheer black lace corset dress on the red carpet for the premiere of The Crow.

Above is Ruby Modine on the left with friend, and fellow actress Hayley Griffith. Fun fact: Both actresses starred in the 2019 slasher horror comedy film Satanic Panic — with power couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.

Ruby at the Charles Finch and CHANEL Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Feb 25, 2017. pic.twitter.com/dNv1myx5nC — Ruby Modine Updates (@RubyModineUA) March 1, 2017

It’s not the first time Ruby Modine has turned heads in a sheer black lace dress, as seen above at the CHANEL Pre-Academy Awards Dinner in 2017 with her former Shameless co-star Cameron Monaghan.

Below is a clip from Shameless featuring Modine with Jeremy Allen White.

Get ready to see more of Matthew Modine: in addition to promoting the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Modine will star in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video murder mystery series The Better Sisters with Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel.