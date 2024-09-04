Lauren Alaina Stuns in Plunging Silk Dress, “Epic Date Night”

Country music star Lauren Alaina turned heads in a hot pink chiffon silk ruffle dress with a plunging neckline and a hi-low hem (by fashion design label AZEEZA) — with a pair of matching pointy stilettos for good measure.

With the photos above, Alaina reported that she and her husband Cam Arnold “had an unforgettable night celebrating country music and our icons at the ACM Honors!” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Alaina and Arnold married in February in Nashville — AKA Music City.) She added, “Epic date night.”

Get ready to see more of Alaina: not only is she on tour this fall (in September she’s in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Iowa) but she’s also teasing her fans with a sneak peek of Corey Kent‘s music video for their duet, ‘Now or Never.’

Alaina wrote with the sneak peek video above: “Any day I get to drive a cool car & listen to new music is a good day for me.”