Larsen Thompson Stuns in Tiny String Bikinis, “Hotter Than the Summer Sun”

Model/dancer/actress Larsen Thompson is best known for her role as the titular character in the 2020 film Pearl with Anthony LaPaglia who played Pearl’s estranged biological father.

This summer Thompson has been promoting her new film, the supernatural horror movie Tarot.

She plays one of a handful of friends who “recklessly violate the sacred rule of Tarot readings” by using someone else’s deck of Tarot cards. An unspeakable evil is released from the cursed cards and a fight for life ensues.

When not on a movie set, the 23-year-old red-haired beauty is often soaking up the sun and in a string bikini, as seen above and below.

Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the beach pics and leaving comments including “Incredible” and “gorgeous.”

Fellow actress Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate on This Is Us) replied: “hotter than the summer sun.”

Below is the trailer for Tarot, which didn’t get rave reviews — though Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) touted Thompson as “the new scream queen.”

Thompson told Variety that she prepared to scream for Tarot by doing something she learned from her vocal coach — drinking Throat Coat tea. She said: “I drink it before going to set if I know I’m going to be screaming the whole day, and also when I wrap when my throat hurts.”