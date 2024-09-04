Andra Day Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Dress, “You Look Like Rihanna”

Singer/songwriter Andra Day is known for her hit songs including ‘Rise Up’ and for her stellar acting debut as the legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday in the 2021 Lee Daniels biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. (She won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress and was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Holiday, perfect casting especially as Holiday was nicknamed “Lady Day.”)

Get ready to see more of Day: she’s currently promoting her new film, another collaboration with director Lee Daniels — the Netflix horror/thriller The Deliverance with Mo’Nique (Precious), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, The Natural), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Ray, King Richard, The Color Purple).

As seen above, Day stunned in a sheer orange, yellow and red lace dress with a plunging neckline (by design label Costarellos) and a pair of red stilettos (by Le Silla) for press day. Her fans are going wild over the look and her role. As one replied, “You look like Rihanna in the movie omg.”

Day wore another sheer dress at the BET Awards this summer, as seen below.

As seen in The Deliverance trailer below, Day plays the protagonist, an alcoholic mother in Pittsburgh whose children are reportedly demonically possessed. Close plays her mother; Mo’Nique plays a social services worker; and Ellis-Taylor plays Reverend Bernice.

Day also stars in the upcoming drama Exhibiting Forgiveness with André Holland (Selma, Moonlight, 42), who plays the protagonist, “a Black artist on the path to success [who] is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father, a recovering addict desperate to reconcile.”

Day plays the artist’s wife; John Earl Jelks (Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, True Detective) plays the father; Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor plays the mother.

Real life painter Titus Kaphar wrote the script and made his directorial debut with the stellar cast. Exhibiting Forgiveness will be released in theaters on October 18.