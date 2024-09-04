Anna Faris’s Stepdaughter Stuns in String Bikinis, “Beautiful”

Hollywood movie star Anna Faris (The House Bunny, Just Friends, Scary Movie) doesn’t often share personal family photos on social media, so when she dropped the photo below of her wearing matching pill box hats and tank tops with her stunning stepdaughter, Margot Barrett, her fans went wild with praise.

One fan replied: “Nice! Instagram would be a brighter smarter better place if you were here more often.”

Faris captioned the photo: “My beautiful brilliant stepdaughter is teaching me how to use Instagram (again).”

As seen in the string bikini photos above and below, her “beautiful brilliant” stepdaughter definitely knows how to use Instagram.

In 2021, Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Ted, Bedtime Stories, Zookeeper), father of Margo.

Note: Faris is also the mother of 12-year-old son Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic Park), who has also re-married (Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver). Jack Pratt is the big (step) brother of Pratt’s daughters with Schwarzenegger, Lyla and Eloise.

Get ready to see more of Faris: she stars in the upcoming film Spa Weekend with Leslie Mann (This Is 40, Knocked Up), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) and Michelle Buteau (Babes). It’s directed by Bad Moms writer-directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore.