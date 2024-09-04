Janelle Monae Stuns in Red Hot Bikini, “Next Bond Girl”

While vacationing along the Mediterranean coast, singer/actress Janelle Monae (Glass Onion, Hidden Figures) rocked a red hot bikini on a yacht and struck more than one seductive pose.

With the series below, Monae wrote: “My target hired a private investigator to take these of me. I found them in a slightly bent faint coffee stained manila envelop on his night stand. Naturally, I decided to turn them into summer postcards.” She added: “From me to you with love. Jane.”

Monae’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the bikini pics including filmmaker Lee Daniels (Precious, The Butler) who replied: “I mean… please don’t make me question my sexuality lady.”

More than one fan is pushing for her to be “the next Bond girl” including Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures, The Shape of Water) who took it one step further, replying: “Yessssss! Jane Bond!”

@janellemonae I decided to take my target’s boat out for one last ride. I thought it’d be a nice gesture to invite his misstress to join for helping me take him down. 💋🥂🔪❤️‍🔥 ♬ original sound – Janelle Monáe

Get ready to see more of Monae: she’s to star in the upcoming musical Atlantis, based on Pharrell Williams‘ upbringing in Virginia Beach with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Quinta Brunson and Tim Meadows, among others. And she’s playing the provocative American-born French singer and dancer Josephine Baker, who spied for the Allies during the French resistance in the series De La Resistance.