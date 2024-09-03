Nicole Richie Drops F-Bomb in Estee Lauder Commercial, “I Forgot How Much I Love Bottle Service”

Celebrity Nicole Richie became a household name in the early 2000s when she starred in the reality TV series The Simple Life with fellow socialite Paris Hilton. The two young women of wealthy families (Richie is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, Hilton is a hotel heiress) were known to party a little — and in high style.

Richie and Hilton have matured over the past 20 years — both are married with children — but Richie has kept her humor regarding her past.

As seen in the Estee Lauder commercial below, Richie looks into the camera and says, “People always ask me, ‘don’t you miss going out every night?’ And I just smile and say, ‘are you f—ing insane?'”

Richie then applies Estee Lauder’s Revitalizing Supreme facial cream before she goes to bed — dances at a club in a dream sequence — and wakes up refreshed and says, “Make your skin bounce, no club required.”

In the second Estee Lauder ad below, Richie takes delivery of a bottle of the cream in her hotel room and makes another clubbing joke: “I forgot how much I love bottle service.”

Richie’s fans are going wild over the ad and are dropping compliments including “Genius!” and “So iconic!”

Get ready to see more of Richie: she and Hilton have been filming a reunion special for The Simple Life and a new show which will be available on Peacock.