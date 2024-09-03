Juliette Lewis Stuns in Plunging Black Mini Dress, “Gorgeous”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers, Yellowjackets). She’s promoting her new dramatic Western The Thicket in which she plays a ruthless serial killer.

At a premiere of the film, Lewis stunned in a black sequin mini dress with a plunging neckline and skater skirt flare (by Rodarte) and with a pair of white pointy stilettos (by Dora Teymur).

Lewis’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “Gorgeous!” Actress Robin Tunney (The Mentalist, The Craft) replied: “Nobody looks this good after a night shoot. I’m eating coconut yogurt from here on out Lewis.”

Broadway legend Betty Buckley dropped a series of applauding hands and red heart emojis as did Gina Gershon (Showgirls).

Lewis wore another eye-catching ensemble (see strapless suit above by Del Core) for a Q&A event with her Thicket co-star Peter Dinklage (The Station Agent, Game of Thrones), who plays a bounty hunter pursuing Lewis’s character. The Thicket will be released in theaters on September 6. Below is the official trailer.