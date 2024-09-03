Demi Moore Stuns in Sheer Skintight Mini Dress, “Pushed to the Limit”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Demi Moore (A Few Good Men, Ghost, G.I. Jane, Charlie’s Angels). The raven-haired beauty is promoting her new film The Substance in which she plays a recently fired 50-year-old aerobics TV star. When offered a substance which promises to transform her into a younger, better version of herself, she takes it. (Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley co-star.)

Moore, who is 61 years old in real life, did an exclusive interview with Variety magazine and struck a pose in a stunning skintight sheer mini dress with black leather gloves and furry trim (by Alaia).

For the cover of the Variety Toronto 2024 issue, Moore again lifted her arms above her head and struck a pose in a black strapless gown with a sheer skirt by French design house Ashi from its Sculpted Clouds collection.

The headline is “The Demi-ssance!” The subhead reads: “‘The Substance’ pushed Demi Moore to the limit — and she emerged with the best performance of her career.”

Moore’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new photos including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards who replied, “Stunning!!!” and her daughter Tallulah Willis wrote: “Beyond mama.”

As seen in the Variety interview video clip, Moore discussed her past roles from movies including Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, in which she got to play a villain (in a string bikini) for the first time. “It really pushed me out of my comfort zone, and in the end I had a lot of fun with it but it was not comfortable.” Moore said.

The Substance will be released on Friday, September 20.