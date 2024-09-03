Maren Morris Stuns in Tiny Mini Dress in Backseat, “Don’t Wrinkle The Dress”

Country-turned-pop music star Maren Morris is known for her provocative ensembles on stage and on the red carpet, as seen below in the navel-plunging sheer dress (by Off-White) which she wore to the Grammys.

When she performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, Morris rocked a custom-made white suit with a plunging neckline by David Koma of London.

This week the 34-year-old singer/songwriter is turning heads in a one-shoulder white linen mini dress with pointy black patent leather stilettos. With the photo series below, which features Morris lying in the backseat of a car, Morris wrote: “Don’t Wrinkle the Dress: A Saga.”

Morris’s fans are going wild over the look and her fashion dilemma. When one asked, “well! did you wrinkle the dress or not?” she replied, “of course i did!”

Get ready to see more of Morris: People magazine broke the news that she’s dating reality TV star Justin Assada, 27, who is seven years her junior. Assada (below) is known for his appearances on Perfect Match and Surviving Paradise.