Elizabeth Olsen Stuns in Chic Black Mini Dress, “Nice Legs!”

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart dropped the glamorous photos below of Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, WandaVision, Martha Marcy May Marlene) rocking a form-fitting belted black dress with a plunging neckline and cutout back.

Stewart reports from London, England that Olsen is wearing the design label Better, which repurposes fabrics and garments for all of its collections.

Fans of both Olsen and Stewart are going wild over the look. As one replied: “The styling is getting bolder and bolder in LOVE.”

In the photos above and below, Olsen strikes a pose in a black mini dress by New York design label, Cinq à Sept. Another fan chimed in, “So very beautiful and gorgeous hair, eyes, lips, spectacular dress, nice legs!!!!!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Olsen: she’s promoting her upcoming Netflix film His Three Daughters. She plays one of the estranged sisters who “converge in a New York apartment to care for their ailing father and try to mend their own broken relationship with one another.”

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face, Orange Is the New Black, American Pie) and Carrie Coons (Ghostbusters Frozen Empire, Gone Girl, The Leftovers, Fargo) play the other sisters. His Three Daughters will be available to watch on Netflix on September 20.