Claudia Schiffer Stuns in White Hot String Bikini, “Chasing Butterflies”

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer turned 54 this summer and thanked her millions of followers on social media for their “sweet messages” with a video. As seen below, the German-born model rocked a white hot string bikini in Greece — where she caught a butterfly on her hand.

@claudiaschiffer The Greek butterfly came back this year for my birthday 🦋 Thank you for all the sweet messages! ♬ Butterfly – UMI

Schiffer’s fans are going wild over the video. As one replied: “Forever my number one superstar model ! Claudia you’re the greatest of all time ‘ and you are my favorite supermodel ever.”

Catching butterflies in a bikini has become a tradition for Schiffer, as seen below in August 2023.

Get ready to see more of Schiffer: she is on the September covers of Vogue Arabia — there are three!

The fashion magazine reports that the supermodel is “now enjoying the quiet life in the English countryside” and “opens up about her life as a mother of three, and the aspects of parenting that are most important to her.”

Schiffer revealed the moment when she and her husband, movie director Matthew Vaughn (Argyle, Snatch, Kinsman), decided to leave the city (London) for the country.

She told Vogue: “The oldest two grew up in London, where the paparazzi followed us to school every day,” she recalls. “When one morning our youngest, at the time 6-years-old, confessed that she was famous, we knew it was time to move to the countryside.” The youngest is now 14.