Jordana Brewster Reunites with Sister in String Bikini, “Heart Eyes”

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Jordana Brewster (Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise) is often rocking a string bikini on her days off.

This week the brunette beauty posed on a lounge chair while “working and playing” by the pool, as seen below.

On Labor Day, Brewster reports that she reunited with her sister, Isabella Brewster, and their children at the beach. (Jordana tagged swimwear design label Goldie for her blue and green trim string bikini. The company is run by two sisters!)

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she will appear on the big screen in the upcoming horror romantic comedy Heart Eyes.

Heart Eyes is about two co-workers who are stuck working together on Valentine’s Day and are mistaken for a romantic couple by a serial killer who exclusively kills couples. Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), Mason Gooding (Scream), and Devan Sawa (Final Destination, Chucky) co-star.