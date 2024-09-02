Heather Locklear Drops Big News After 2 Month Hiatus, “See You Then!”

Hollywood star Heather Locklear (Melrose Place, Dynasty, Spin City) revealed on social media that over the past year she has lost both of her parents, Diane and Bill Locklear.

With photos of her with her parents, Locklear wrote in June: “I just lost both of my parents within the past year.. my dad in late December ..It is unbearable pain but somehow we bear the unbearable. Do what you need to do to take care of yourself.”

Locklear’s fans and famous friends including former Melrose Place co-star Josie Bissett (Jane Mancini) and her ex-husband Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee have sent their condolences. (Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan sent Locklear a touching gift after her heartbreaking loss.)

This week Locklear broke her two-month absence from Instagram to report that she will attend the 90s Con event in Daytona Beach, Florida on September 13, 14, and 15.

This is big news because Locklear has never attended a “reunion” event/conference in the past, and she hasn’t been on TV since her 2021 Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.

Locklear captioned the promotional poster below with excitement, “See you then!!”

Locklear’s fans are going wild over the big news. She will join her Melrose Place co-stars including Bissett, Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews), Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds), Brooke Langton (Samantha Reilly), and Grant Show (Jake Hanson).

The organizer of the 90s Con event reports that Locklear will be available for all three days: to autograph, take selfies, and participate on a Melrose Place Q&A panel — but warns that the event might sell out!