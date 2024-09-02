Salma Hayek Stuns in 18 Birthday Bikini Photos, “None of These Are Throwbacks”

Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek (Frida, Desperado, Grown Ups) often shares photos of her in a swimsuit, but today is her 58th birthday and she’s celebrating by dropping a “Birthday bikini dump” for her fans on social media.

With the series below, she wrote: “P.s none of these are throwbacks.”

Note: The first one isn’t technically a bikini but that plunging neckline and high thigh cut makes it seem like one. Be sure to swipe below — there are a total of 18 swimsuit photos.

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she will appear next on the big screen in director Angelina Jolie‘s new WWII film Without Blood, with Demián Bichir and Andrés Delgado.

Hayek has also been cast in Sacrifice, an action adventure comedy co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit), Chris Evans (The Avengers) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale).

It’s about “a star-studded charity event [that] turns chaotic when a radical group crashes it, seeking a mystical artifact tied to an ancient prophecy.”