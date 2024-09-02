Charli XCX Stuns in “Fur Coat, No Knickers”

When not performing on stage, pop star Charli XCX (“Brat”) is often modeling. This week she dropped the provocative photos below, of her wearing nothing but a furry blanket which reveals her bare shoulders and legs, and her fans and famous friends are going wild over the seductive look and attitude.

Supermodel Bella Hadid replied, “Exactly,” movie director Jim Jarmusch replied with a fire emoji; comedian Ali Wong dropped three fire emojis; and fellow singer Bebe Rexha wrote: “I’m dead.” Jonathan Van Ness replied with one word: “Legsssss.”

Another approving fan summed up the look: “Fur coat, no knickers.”

Swipe to see Charli holding on to that blanket in front of a fire hydrant. The photos were taken by Heindrik Schneider for German magazine ZEIT.

As seen below, Charli got on her knees (more than once) for the September cover, which has the headline, “Fashionheft: Shameless!”

ZEIT reports that Charli “unapologetically expresses her deepest insecurities in the songs” of her Brat album,” and added, “Even the US Democrats are campaigning with the ‘brat’ attitude.”

Get ready to see more of Charli: she will appear on the big screen in the upcoming thriller I Want Your *** with Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Darling) and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza). Hoffman plays the protagonist, Elliot, who lands a job for artist Erika Tracy (Wilde) as her muse.