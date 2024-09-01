Nicky Hilton Rothschild Stuns in ‘Rainbow Blur’ Mini Dress

When not spending time with her husband of nine years James Rothschild and her three children, socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild is often modeling. On Saturday, the 40-year-old blonde beauty struck a pose by the pool in a Rainbow Blur Wrapped Shirt Dress by New York fashion house Monse.

She captioned the photo: “Mercury did it’s thing and so did I.”

Hilton Rothschild’s fans, famous friends and family are going wild over the new look. Big sister Paris Hilton responded with a heart-eye emoji, and her mother Kathy Hilton (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) dropped a series of applauding hands and soaring red heart emojis.

Influencer Dylan Mulvaney replied, “Hope I get to see you in nyc this week” and the fashion label and rainbow dress maker Monse replied: “You did wonders” adding an appropriate rainbow emoji.

Hilton Rothschild has been turning heads everywhere she goes in New York this summer including the Hamptons, where she stepped out in the baby blue cutout top and fringe mini skirt ensemble above, by New York designer Natalie de’Banco’s label, Bronx and Banco.

And when in Manhattan, Hilton Rothschild leaned against a stoop in the West Village in a stunning hot pink cutout mini dress with floral buttons. It’s called The Aubree Flower Mini Dress, by Rebecca Vallance. Hilton Rothschild captioned the Big Apple photo above, “Painting the town pink.”