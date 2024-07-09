Tommy Lee Gives Ex-Wife Heather Locklear Touching Gift After Heartbreaking Loss

Actress Heather Locklear is known for her roles in TV series including Melrose Place, Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, Spin City, and Hot in Cleveland, among others. Three years have passed since Locklear has appeared on TV — she last starred as the titular character in the 2021 Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.

Locklear recently revealed on social media that over the past year she has lost both of her parents, Diane and Bill Locklear. With photos of her with her parents, Locklear wrote in June: “I just lost both of my parents within the past year.. my dad in late December ..It is unbearable pain but somehow we bear the unbearable. Do what you need to do to take care of yourself.”

Locklear’s fans and famous friends have been sending condolences including her former Melrose Place co-star Josie Bissett, who wrote: “Sending you so much love, light and healing Heather. I love you!”

Locklear also received a gift of three gold necklaces to commemorate her father including one that reads ‘Daddy’s Girl’ and another with a heart-shaped locket with a photo of Locklear’s father inside.

Locklear reported: “Woke up this glorious Sunday with these beautiful necklaces. God is good and so are you. Oh yeah, from 2 of my favorite people. Brittany and Tommy Lee.”

Locklear was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 (before she married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and before Tommy Lee married Pamela Anderson). Lee is currently married to his wife of five years Brittany Furlan, who replied to Locklear’s post: “So glad you like.”