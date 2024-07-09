‘Twisters’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones Stuns in Corset Dress With Hip-High Slit

Hollywood movie star Daisy Edgar-Jones is best known in the U.S. for her starring role in the 2022 movie Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling novel of the same title by author Delia Owens.

The 24-year-old British brunette beauty is now promoting her new film, Twisters, with co-star Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick).

As seen below at the London premiere, Edgar-Jones turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning draped corset dress with a hip-high slit by Vivienne Westwood. Swipe to see Edgar-Jones modeling the gown at different angles. More than one fan replied: “Stunning!”

For another Twisters event, Edgar-Jones rocked a red hot mini dress with two golden buttons by Schiaparelli — with matching shiny stilettos.

Get ready to see more of Edgar-Jones: the actress has finished filming the upcoming drama On Swift Horses with Will Poulter (The Maze Runner, We’re the Millers) and Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth).

Set in California after the Korean War, Edgar-Jones and Poulter play a recently married couple whose life is upended by the arrival of Lee’s brother (Elordi). Diego Calva (Babylon) and Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Young and the Restless) also star.

Twisters — a modern version of the 1996 disaster movie blockbuster Twister starring Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes — will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, July 19. Trailer above.