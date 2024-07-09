Lara Trump Regrets ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Rejection, “Give Me Another Call”

On her podcast The Right View, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump, recently interviewed reality TV star Bristol Palin (Teen Mom, Dancing with the Stars), daughter of 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

The two women exchanged stories on what it was like being “thrown into the political spotlight.” Trump was in her 30s when her father-in-law announced that he was running for president in 2015 but Palin was just 17 years old when her mother entered the national spotlight.

“I had just finished my junior year of high school and was pregnant,” Palin explained, “I didn’t even know who was running for president, to be honest.”

The Palins never made it to the White House but they did get their own reality TV series, Sarah Palin’s Alaska on TLC. Bristol later competed on Season 11 of Dancing with the Stars in 2010 (she and her pro partner Mark Ballas came in third place) and in 2018 she starred on one season of MTV’s Teen Mom OG.

While Palin spoke highly of her experience on Dancing with the Stars (“it is so much fun”), Lara Trump revealed that when Trump became president in 2016, she was invited to compete on the ABC show.

Trump said: “A lot of people probably don’t know this about me but I did, right after my father-in-law got elected in 2016 and I believe it was during the transition process, I actually got invited to do Dancing with the Stars.”

Trump said: “I said no and now I’m like, God, I should have said yes.” After being encouraged by Palin, Trump added, “Well, maybe they’ll hear this and they’ll give me another shot.” Trump added, “If the Dancing with the Stars people are listening and tuning in, I’m just gonna throw it out there, maybe give me another call.”

The RNC co-chair added, “I can’t think of anything the mainstream media and the Democrats out there would love more other than, of course, my singing than for me to go on Dancing with the Stars.” Palin again encouraged her, “I definitely think you just gotta do it.”