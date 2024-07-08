Bristol Palin Says Hunter Biden Stuff “Drives Me Insane”

RNC co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump, recently interviewed reality TV star Bristol Palin (Teen Mom OG, Dancing with the Stars), daughter of 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin on her podcast.

(The buzz around Trump’s impending choice of his 2024 running mate provides a ramp to give a Palin interview relevance.)

Bristol Palin was 17 years old when “thrown into the political spotlight” when her mother, then a largely unknown Governor of Alaska, campaigned with the late Arizona Senator John McCain during their unsuccessful run for the White House in 2008.

Trump asked Palin, “Do you think if your mom had run as VP as a Democrat, you guys would’ve been treated any differently or do you think things would have been totally the same?” Palin replied, “Oh my gosh, completely different.”

Palin added: “It drives me crazy too, especially with, like, the Hunter Biden stuff. It just drives me insane. Where some of the stuff that he’s done, I’m like, can you imagine, can you imagine if this is a Republican.” Encouraged by Trump to continue, Palin added, “It’s just mind-blowing to me that there’s never any information on it. Nobody ever talks about it. It’s just insane.”

Note: Palin may believe nobody is talking about Hunter Biden, though there is ample evidence to the contrary. House Republicans including Oversight and Judiciary chairs James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) have been investigating the recently convicted Hunter Biden (and his father) for more than a year and are often talking about the President’s son and making accusations against the “Biden crime family” on various conservative news outlets.

Also: Biden’s criminal trial and conviction was covered daily by mainstream media organizations well beyond the right-leaning media that often platform Comer.

When asked to recall the time when her mother was selected to run with McCain, Palin reminded Lara Trump that she was just 17, had just finished her junior year in high school and was pregnant. Palin confessed: “I was just so focused on myself, in survival mode in my own little world, that I honestly didn’t even know who was running for president to be honest.”