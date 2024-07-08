Meghan McCain Attacks Hollywood Star after Hunter Biden “Scumbag” Comment

Hollywood star Billy Baldwin, the second-youngest Baldwin of the four Baldwin brothers from Massapequa, Long Island, is known for his roles in movies including Flatliners, Backdraft, The Squid and the Whale, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, among others.

[Note: The eldest Baldwin brother, Alec Baldwin, 66, is the most famous of the brothers, having starred in iconic films including Beetlejuice and Mission: Impossible, and TV series including 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. He is the only Baldwin to have been nominated for an Academy Award (The Cooler) and a Tony Award (A Streetcar Named Desire).]

Meghan McCain says Hunter Biden is an “elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism.”



Why do you think she got hired at The View?

Textbook Republican projection and hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/HDEhcnG471 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 7, 2024

When not on a movie set, Billy Baldwin voices his political opinions on social media. On Sunday, he wrote: “Meghan McCain says Hunter Biden is an ‘elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism.’ Why do you think she got hired at The View? Textbook Republican projection and hypocrisy.”

[Baldwin implies that the source of Meghan McCain’s TV employment was nepotism bestowed through her father, John McCain, the war hero, 2012 GOP presidential candidate, and late Senator from Arizona.]

Your father is so embarrassed and ashamed of you @MeghanMcCain 🇺🇸 https://t.co/tulbqYMMjb — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 7, 2024

McCain replied vituperatively to Baldwin: “I mean at least my family isn’t composed of convicted rapists, incest allegations, Scientologists and murderers like yours is.”

McCain is presumably referring — in one of her accusations — to the late singer John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas — the late father of Baldwin’s wife, Wilson Phillips singer Chynna Phillips. After John Phillips’ death, his eldest daughter actress Mackenzie Phillips (One Day at a Time) claimed that she and her father had a 10-year abusive and incestuous relationship.

Her other targets appear to include Alec Baldwin, who this week goes to trial where a jury will be asked to decide whether his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust amounts to involuntary manslaughter.

Indirectly referring to Sen. McCain’s famous refusal (see below) to participate in character assassination during his presidential run, Baldwin replied to McCain: “Your father is so embarrassed and ashamed of you.”