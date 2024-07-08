Kristin Cavallari Stuns in White Bikini and Pearls, Boyfriend Reacts

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari is known for starring in the MTV series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills, and her own E! series Very Cavallari with her then-husband, NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, the father of her three children.

When not spending time with the kids, the 37-year-old divorcee is often promoting her jewelry line, Uncommon James. As seen below in a white bandeau bikini, Cavallari struck a sexy pose and captioned the beach photo: “Why not wear your pearls at the beach.” Note the small pearl necklace she’s wearing.

Cavallari’s fans are going wild over the pearl necklace photo (“always a smoke show”) and the series of photos she’s dropping from her vacation in the Bahamas with her new, younger beau, Mark Estes. (Estes liked the pearl necklace photo, too — he replied, “Rawr.”)

With the black string bikini photos above and below, Cavallari reports that she’s with her “favorite people.” More than one fan replied, “Living your best life.”

Note: Estes, a TikTok content creator who is also the co-founder of the fashion label Belmont Acres Clothing (made in his home state of Montana), is 13 years younger than Cavallari.