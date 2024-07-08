Selena Gomez Flaunts Glowing Tan in Strapless White Dress with Benny Blanco, ‘Great Summer Romance’

InStyle magazine photographed mega star Selena Gomez in a white strapless dress and matching headband. The celebrity lifestyle magazine reported that Gomez’s “great summer romance” with boyfriend Benny Blanco and that “vintage-inspired headband” made their backyard photoshoot “feel like a classic French film still.”

Swipe below to see comparative photos of French movie stars wearing headbands including Brigitte Bardot in the 1963 movie Contempt; Romy Schneider in the 1970 film The Things of Life, and Ursula Andress with Elvis Presley in the 1960 musical Fun in Acapulco.

Bonus: Slide 5 features Gomez being embraced by Blanco.

Get ready to see more of Gomez: Season 4 of her hit hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short will premiere on August 27, 2024. (Note: She earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy in 2023.)

As Gomez reveals with Short on Jimmy Kimmel Live (above), Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep (Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady) is reprising her role as Loretta Durkin, the love interest to Short’s Oliver Putnam. And former Saturday Night Live star Molly Shannon (Superstar, The White Lotus) will play “a high-powered, Los Angeles businesswoman” who finds herself in Manhattan and drawn into the investigation of Sazz’s (Janet Lynch, Glee, Best in Show) death.

Gomez also stars — with Zoe Saldana — as bleach blonde Jessi in Emilia Perez, which will be released on August 21, 2024.