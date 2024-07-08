Avril Lavigne Rocks New Pink Hair, “The Best Damn Thing Era Is Back”

Canadian pop punk star Avril Lavigne pulled into the annual Rock Werchter music festival in Belgium this weekend and surprised fans by having her long locks dyed pink. The 39-year-old partial blonde captioned the photo below, “La Vie en Rose.” (Translated: “Life in pink.”)

Lavigne’s fans are going wild over her pink hair and have declared, “The Best Damn Thing Era is Back.”

The Best Damn Thing was Lavigne’s third studio album which was released in 2007 and included the worldwide hit song ‘Girlfriend,’ which became her first single to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S.

In the ‘Girlfriend’ music video, below, Lavigne rocked a strand of bright pink hair.

When fellow rocker Danny Wright saw the pics, he replied to Lavigne with lyrics from ‘Girlfriend’ and wrote: “I remember when you said to me, ‘hey hey you you I could be your girlfriend’ just wondering if you meant it or not?”

As seen below in France, Lavigne has kept the pink hair and has added a pair of pink Dr. Martens platform leather combat boots to her black butterfly fishnets ensemble.