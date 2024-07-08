Katie Maloney Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, “Schwartz Punching the Air”

When not stirring the pot on the Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, Katie Maloney is soaking in the sun this summer with friends. As seen below, rocking a tiny string bikini and striking a provocative pose in the pool, Maloney wrote, “LFG.”

Maloney’s fans are going wild over the photos — be sure to swipe. As one replied, “The Katie glow up is unmatched.” The comment with the most likes so far is: “Schwartz punching the air rn.” Others are chiming in with similar sentiments including “Schwartz just choked” and “Schwartz fumbled so hard,” and “bet he trying to holla after this too.”

Note: Maloney and her co-star Tom Schwartz divorced in 2022 after three years of marriage.

Get ready to see more of Maloney this summer: as seen in the photos above — rocking a tight plunging denim corset, camo pants and Adidas sneakers — she’s “thriving” and having fun on stage with Wes Borland, the guitarist and backing vocalist of the nu metal band Limp Bizkit.

As one fan replied: “Katie looks like she always know a cool place to go or the right song to play for the mood.”

Note: In the past, new seasons of Vanderpump Rules have begun filming in early July but Bravo has paused production and has yet to announce if there will be a Season 12 after the Scandoval debacle and the dramatic Season 11 reunion. See video above where co-star Lala Kent accused Katie of “threatening her livelihood” and said she wasn’t being “authentic.”