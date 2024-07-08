Kaitlyn Bristowe Stuns in Tiny Cutout Bikini, DWTS Rumors Fly

Reality TV star Kaitlyn Bristowe — The Bachelorette on Season 11 and winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 29 with Artem Chigvintsev — is a Canadian but that didn’t stop her from celebrating the Fourth of July.

As seen in the stunning, tiny cutout swimsuit below, Bristowe celebrated with friends (humans and canines) at a pool party. She captioned the photo series: “Two of us are from South Korea, and one of us is Canadian, but we are all grateful to be guests in your country.”

Get ready to see more of Bristowe, with the DWTS-related photo series below, she teased her millions of fans with the caption: “Remember when I asked you guys to put it out into the universe that I’d get the thing I auditioned for? I got it. Thank you.”

In the first slide, Bristowe posed with DWTS professional dancer Sasha Farber, in the third slide she posed with Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, and in the sixth slide she’s arm-in-arm with DWTS co-host and former judge and Mirror Ball trophy winner Julianne Hough.

Bristowe fans are going wild over the photos and are congratulating Bristowe although she has yet to reveal what she auditioned for and won.

When one fan replied: “you’re either a DWTS judge or a pro!” Bristowe replied, “haha I wish!!!! but no.” Even her famous friends don’t know for sure as Vanderpump Rules star Scheana replied, “Ahhhhhhh!!!! So excited for you! I hope it’s what I’m thinking of 🔥.”