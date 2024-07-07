Catherine Zeta-Jones Wows in String Bikini, “Officially Summer Chez Moi”

When not singing, dancing, or acting on stage, Hollywood movie star Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday, The Terminal, Chicago, Traffic) spends time at home with her family including two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas (Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) and their two twentysomething children, Carys Douglas and Dylan Douglas.

Last week, Zeta-Jones shared the stunning string bikini photos below — be sure to swipe — and declared it “officially summer chez moi.”

Zeta-Jones fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “This woman is amazing and beautiful ♥️.”

Note: Last summer Zeta-Jones welcomed summer in a plunging cut-out one-piece swimsuit and a floppy brimmed hat. She captioned the photo below, “Ciao,” with a sun emoji.

Get ready to see more of Zeta-Jones: she is reprising her role as Morticia Addams for Season 2 of the Netflix series Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Morticia’s daughter.

The first season, which was nominated for 12 Primetime Emmy Awards last year, follows Wednesday as a student, “when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

Luis Guzmán returns as Wednesday’s father, Gomez Addams.

As seen in the Tim Burton-directed teaser above, for Season 2 of Wednesday, Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Fargo, Reservoir Dogs), Billie Piper (Scoop), Thandiwe Newton (Beloved, Mission: Impossible 2) join the cast.