Kelsea Ballerini Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Makes Me Wanna Hot Dog”

When not on stage performing her new hit song ‘Cowboys Cry Too’ (with Noah Kahan), country music pop star Kelsea Ballerini spends time at home with her pups. When she shared the Fourth of July weekend photo below, of her posing a tiny red string bikini with cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with her two dogs by the pool, she captioned it: “makes me wanna hot dog reallll badddd.”

Ballerini’s fans — who know the names of her dogs (Milo and Dibs) — are going wild over the photo. One replied: “Dibs says excuse me but I am the hot dawg” while another wrote: “it’s the bikini with cowgirl boots by the pool for me.”

With the photo below — of her eating a festival corn dog in a cute crop top short set — she wrote: “as if I wasn’t already eager to tour again, this weekend’s shows in Oklahoma and Texas really added gasoline.” She wrote of the corn dog, “It did not disappoint.”

Get ready to see and hear more from Ballerini. With the photo dump below, she wrote: “Waittttt! remember when I said the record was done? yeah well I panicked (virgo is virgoing) and wrote one more…and I think it’s going to be my favorite to perform live (whenever that happens 😉) anyway love y’all and thank you for streaming and jamming to cowboys cry too.”