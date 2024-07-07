Ashley Tisdale Stuns in Bikini at Beach Party, “Best Energy”

Actress/singer Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical, Donnie Darko, Scary Movie 5) missed Broadway star Lea Michele’s (Funny Girl, Glee) recent baby shower in Manhattan because she too is pregnant with her second child.

As seen below, Tisdale celebrated her 39th birthday on Tuesday at the beach — and in a black bikini.

Tisdale wrote: “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes!! I am filled with love and gratitude” and thanked LA Basqueria restaurant chef Sebastian for the “amazing paella…What more could a pregnant girl ask for?”

Tisdale also thanked her husband of 10 years, Christopher French “for making my day so special,” and added, “Being with friends and watching my Jupiter play with her buddies on the beach honestly made me the happiest today.”

Tisdale’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the pics. Lea Michele sent her good wishes (“Happy Birthday babe!!! Love you!!!”) as did fellow pregnant celebrity, blogger and fashion designer Aimee Song who replied, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL MAMAAAAA WITH THE BEST ENERGY.”

Comedic actress Caroline Rhea won the “GOAT comment” by writing: “Happy Birthday Candace! The boys are building you a 100 Foot cake. Love, Mom.” Tisdale provides the voice of Candace in the animated series Phineas and Ferb — Rhea is the voice of Candace’s mom, Linda. As one fan replied to Rhea, “goated comment.”