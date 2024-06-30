Lea Michele Drops Gorgeous Baby Shower Photos, Missing Ashley Tisdale

Broadway star Lea Michele (Funny Girl) is expecting her second child (it’s a girl!) and celebrated the upcoming arrival with friends and family at a baby shower held at the fancy French hotel Fouquet’s in New York City’s chic Tribeca district.

As seen in the group shot below, Michele wore a stunning silky pink dress (by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier) with guests including Glee star Becca Tobin (far left in white) and Walker actress Odette Annable in the floral print dress (second from right).

Swipe the photos below to see the swag guests received at the party — including skincare products from U Beauty, STURM and Summer Fridays.

When fellow triple-threat Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) saw the photos of the girly celebration, she wrote to Michele, “Beauty!!!” to which Michele replied: “we missed you!”

Note: Tisdale — mother of 3-year-old daughter Jupiter — announced in March that she and her husband Christopher French are expecting their second child, too! Baby announcement, family photo below.