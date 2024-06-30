America Ferrera Poses in Underwear, ‘Ugly Betty’ Co-Star Reacts

Hollywood star America Ferrera (Barbie, Superstore, Ugly Betty) recently posed in a fitted sweater with a plunging neckline and a pair of black underwear…for a good cause.

With the photo below, Ferrera gave props to celebrity stylist Karla Welch who “sometimes puts me in Versace and sometimes she puts me in underwear.” Ferrara is promoting The Period Company, the maker of sustainable period underwear.

Ferrera wrote: “All around the world girls disproportionately miss out on school, sports and opportunity because they don’t have access to period products. I love that The Period Company is resourcing them with sustainable period underwear!” She encouraged her fans: “So go get a pair for yourself or a friend, and have your most comfortable period possible!”

Ferrera’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo and product. As her former Ugly Betty co-star Ana Ortiz (Devious Maids) replied: “Done and done!! How great! Love you. And you look…” she added three fire emojis.

Fellow actress Jaimie Alexander (Blindspot) dropped a series of yellow heart emojis, and singer Cat Power dropped a red heart emoji.

Ferrera isn’t the first celebrity to pose in the period underwear. Above is actress Sarah Paulson (American Horror Show) in her walk-in closet getting ready.