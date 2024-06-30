Shannen Doherty Dishes About Jason Momoa, “Brenda in Hawaii? How Fun!”

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty spoke about her work on another soapy TV series, North Shore, on her podcast Let’s Be Clear. Set at the fictional resort of Grand Waimea Hotel, the 2004-2005 series was filmed in real life Hawaii.

Doherty played Alexandra Hudson, a young woman from… wait for it… Beverly Hills who travels to Hawaii to meet her biological father after her mother dies. Her father, Walter Booth, is owner of the hotel. Booth was portrayed by Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore, Quiz Show, Thelma & Louise).

On the podcast Doherty talked about her time on the set with Hawaiian-born Baywatch star Jason Momoa — who played bartender Frankie at the resort. Doherty said the future Aquaman, who became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, “was awesome to work with” back when he was just starting to become known.

Below is the North Shore episode where Alexandra Hudson (Doherty) makes her grand entrance at the hotel.

Doherty’s fans are going wild over her memories of North Shore. While some fans weren’t aware of the show (BRENDA in HAWAII??!!! How fun! ), other die-hard fans chimed in with fond memories of the Doherty’s Hawaiian adventure.

As one replied: “I loved North Shore. Alexandra Hudson was a great character, and still a favorite of mine that you portrayed. Frankie Seau, played by Jason Momoa, was another awesome character. Together you truly were great.”

Note: Doherty, who is battling stage 4 cancer, continues to act. She appeared most recently in the 2024 action crime thriller Darkness of Man with Jean-Claude Van Damme, who plays an Interpol operative protecting the son of an informant “from a group of merciless gangs involved in an all-out turf war.”