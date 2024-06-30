Paul Walker’s Daughter Stuns in Sheer Bikini Dress

When not filming a Fast & Furious movie, the late Hollywood star Paul Walker spent time with his family including his young daughter, Meadow Walker. (Walker died in a car accident in 2013, when his daughter was five years old.)

Now 25 and 5’10” tall, Meadow is a professional model. As seen below, she most recently turned heads in a sheer bikini dress with delicate spaghetti straps and a floral applique by designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Last week in Paris, Walker walked the runway at Vogue World for design brand LGN LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI and their Spring/Summer 2025 “Under my Skin” collection. Photos below.

Get ready to see more of Walker: after making her acting debut (a cameo appearance as a flight attendant) in the 2023 movie Fast X, Walker says she is now acting.

With the behind-the-scenes in the desert photos above and below, Walker wrote: “short film executive produced my me. My first time acting and my first time producing…It’s just the beginning.”