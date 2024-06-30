Ana de Armas Flaunts 56-Carat Orange Pink Diamond, “Astounding”

When not filming a blockbuster movie, Hollywood star Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out, No Time to Die) is often modeling. The stunning 36-year-old brunette recently struck a pose in a strapless black gown for the French design house Louis Vuitton.

But the dress was not the product being sold. As seen below, de Armas wore an astounding 56.23-carat orange-hued pink diamond “nestled by rose-gold rods and custom-cut diamonds to portray the majestic Eiffel Tower from an upwards perspective.”

The necklace “Coeur de Paris” was created by Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Watches and Jewellery, Francesa Amfitheatrof, who referred to de Armas as “glorious” in the brand’s latest High Jewelry collection ‘Awakened Hands Awakened Minds’ campaign.

Get ready to see more of de Armas: she will appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina.

de Armas plays the protagonist, a ballerina-assassin named Rooney who hunts those who killed her family. The superstar cast includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus (above with de Armas on the set), Keanu Reeves, and the late Lance Reddick (his final screen role) who all co-star. John Wick Presents: Ballerina is scheduled for a June 6, 2025 release.