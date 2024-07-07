Minka Kelly Stuns in Plunging Mesh Bodysuit, “Gorgeous”

Actress Minka Kelly is best known for her roles on Friday Night Lights (Lyla), Parenthood (Gaby), and the DC Universe’s Max superhero series Titans (Dawn Granger/Dove). More recently, Kelly became an author. Her memoir, Tell Me Everything, became a New York Times best-seller in 2023.

[Note: In her memoir, Kelly writes about being raised by her late single mom, Maureen Dumont Kelly, who was incarcerated for drug smuggling while Minka was a teenager and — after graduating from high school — reconnecting with her biological father, Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay.]

Kelly is back in front of a camera for the new romantic dramedy Netflix series Ransom Canyon. When she shared the photos from the set below — she rocked a skintight mesh bodysuit with a plunging neckline — she reported “that’s a wrap on Season 1.” More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous.”

Kelly added of the new series: “I believe [it] is some of the best work I’ve ever been a part of (for a myriad of reasons), has to be one of the greatest birthday gifts ever.”

Kelly, who recently turned 44, reflected on her life and the chances of filming in her hometown of Albuquerque “of all places!”

She wrote from Albuquerque: “Wild we’ve been here doing this for 6 mos. I can easily say this is the best job I’ve ever had.”

In Ransom Canyon, Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Safe Haven) plays Kelly’s love interest in the “romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas hill country.”