Camila Mendes Pouts in White Corset Dress with ‘Dirty Shirley’

Riverdale star Camila Mendes knows how to strike a pose. As seen below, she puts on a playful pout as she models a white hot summer dress (it’s called the Luciana Dress) by New York designer Danielle Guizio.

With a pink satin ribbon in her hair, Mendes wore the pull-on midi dress — which is made of lightweight stretch poplin and features a low neckline kept together with a string tie, puffed mocked sleeves, and hidden pockets — for her 30th birthday party on June 29.

Mendes reported that her party was “everything my inner child could have wished for but with cocktails,” and added, “let’s normalize kids parties for adults!!” Yes, that’s a bouncy castle behind her.

Swipe to see more photos and video of Mendes bouncing with her party guests who enjoyed drinks including the “Dirty Shirley” (a Shirley Temple with a splash of vodka).

It’s been a busy year for Mendes: she has starred in (and executive produced) two Amazon Prime films so far. In the Amazon Prime romcom Upgraded (a modern-day retelling of Cinderella), she plays a New York art intern trying to climb up the ladder with Marisa Tomei as her snobby boss/evil stepmother. Trailer below.

Mendes also stars in the romcom Musica — set in a Brazilian neighborhood in Newark, New Jersey — with her real-life partner, musician and internet personality Rudy Mancuso, who made his feature film directorial debut. Amazon trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Mendes: as a producer, she’s also promoting the new coming-of-age film Griffin in Summer, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.