Zoe Saldana Stuns in Plunging Cutout Dress, “On Fire”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Zoe Saldaña (Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) is often modeling. As seen below in a stunning sequin dress with a plunging neckline and harlequin-print cutouts running down the front and back (by Italian design house Giorgio Armani), Saldana strikes a confident pose.

Saldaña didn’t use words to caption the look and the moment, but instead chose an emoji of a woman juggling several balls at once.

Saldaña’s fans and famous friends including supermodel Naomi Campbell are dropping fire emojis in the comments.

Saldaña recently wore another sheer cutout dress with a plunging neckline by French design house Yves Saint Laurent (with an orange string bikini underneath) for the premiere of her upcoming movie Emilia Perez at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the crime/musical movie Emilia Pérez, which is set in Mexico, Saldaña plays a lawyer who helps “a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being.” Karla Sofía Gascón plays the titular character.

Mega pop star singer and actress Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hotel Transylvania) also stars as bleach blonde Jessi. Emilia Pérez will be released on August 21, 2024. Trailer — in Spanish with French subtitles — above.