Julia Roberts Hugs New Movie Script with ‘The Bear’ Star

Hollywood mega star Julia Roberts (August: Osage County, Erin Brockovich, Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding) recently shared the group photo below and captioned it: “Here we go! 🎥 🍿 📚 Luca!!!!!”

Roberts (embracing what appears to be a thick script) is standing next to The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, Chloe Sevigny (American Psycho, Kids), and Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge).

When Edebiri shared the same photo, she captioned it: “After the Hunt” with the hashtag #notastory, to which Roberts replied with an “unamused face emoji.”

When Sevigny shared the photo, she revealed a little more than Roberts by writing: “After The Hunt directed by the great Luca Guadagnino” with a butcher knife emoji. (Guadagnino is to the right of Garfield, and screenwriter Nora Garrett is to the right of Guadagnino.)

In the dramatic thriller After the Hunt, Roberts will play the protagonist, a college professor who “finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.”

The Italian movie director Luca Guadagnino is behind the recently released love triangle tennis film Challengers starring Zendaya, trailer above, and the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet.