Lindsay Lohan Stuns in Skintight Sequin Dress, “Everything Snatched”

Former child star Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday) is flaunting her post-baby physique in Paris, France.

As seen above and below at the Balenciaga fashion show, the 38-year-old strawberry blonde turned heads in a stunning skintight sequin dress.

Lohan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the super sophisticated look including socialite Paris Hilton who replied: “That ponytail is everything!” with two fire emojis.

Celebrity fashion stylist Hayden Williams agreed with Hilton and added: ”Face snatched, ponytail snatched….everything snatched.”

Celebrity hair stylist Danielle Priano reported: “To keep everything smooth and in place, I used the new Nexxus Slick Stick strong hold hair wax -it worked like magic, creating that flawless, sleek finish without any flyaways. Perfect for the show day look!”

Get ready to see more of Lohan: she stars in the upcoming comedy movie Our Little Secret with Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) and Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies, The West Wing). It’s about two resentful exes (Lohan and Harding) who “must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings.”

Above is a shot of Lohan and Chenoweth (rocking a t-shirt featuring Lindsay Lohan as Lola in the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen movie) on the set of Our Little Secret, which is scheduled for a November 27 premiere.