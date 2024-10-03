Jennifer Love Hewitt Asks Fans for Pics, “I’d Love To See You Wearing It”

In the three-part Season 8 premiere of 9-1-1, emergency operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer) responds to a call about a truck collision that sets a swarm of killer bees loose and careening into a passenger plane.

Hours before the second episode of the Season 8 premiere (“When the Boeing Gets Tough…”), Hewitt shared a close-up photo of herself in a black t-shirt with a white line drawing of connected stick figures and hearts. It reads, “Choose Love.”

Hewitt wrote: “I’ve designed this T-shirt for @chooselove to raise proceeds that will help raise urgent funds for refugees and displaced people across the globe. They support with life-saving medical care, food, shelter, dedicated support for LGBTQIA+ community members and lots more.”

She added: “The tee is only available for two weeks so get yours now” and suggested that fans “send me a pic if you buy one I’d love to see you wearing it.”

JLH is also promoting her new book Inheriting Magic. With the photo above, she wrote: “From my heart came the need to let go of more grief. To celebrate my mom, the love I found and the family we made. To share magic in order to keep magic going on and on for all of us to experience. In my brain I formed the idea and then never stopped believing it could happen. And today in my hands I am holding it. I cried so many sad and happy tears writing this and then again holding it for the first time.”

New episodes of 9-1-1 air every Thursday at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before the new series Doctor Odyssey starring Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice) at 9 pm, and the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy at 10 pm.